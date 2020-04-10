Coronavirus: Delhi hospital in the dock for not following COVID-19 protocol

A city hospital in the national capital is in the dock for not following COVID-19 protocol in handling the virus infection cases and handing over the body of a positive patient, leading to half-a-dozen staff getting infected.

The senior management and administration officials of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Delhi's West Punjabi Bagh are facing a police case after the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) filed a complaint against them.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In his complaint, the SDM said that a 72-year-old woman Sheela Rani, who hails from Haryana's Rohtak, was admitted to the hospital on March 10 and later was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the hospital authorities carried out COVID-19 tests on patients who were in beds within five metres of Sheela Rani as also 82 staff who came in contact with her. Six employees of the hospital were later found COVID-19 positive.

Later, a patient admitted in the same ward where Sheela Rani was admitted was also detected with COVID-19 infection, who breathed his last on April 4.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

"The hospital authorities handed over the body to relatives of Khila Ram without informing the local authorities and violating the guidelines on the dead body management for COVID-19 patients issued by government. A detailed inquiry in this regard was conducted by District Magistrate (West)," police said.

The family members of Khila Ram also did not inform anyone regarding the COVID-19 positive status of the deceased and it resulted in several persons attending the cremation. Later Khila Ram's son Sachin was also found to be infected by COVID-19.

Police registered a case under sections 188 (disobeying instructions of public servant), 269 (negligence) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

If found guilty, the officials could face a jail term up to two years. According to Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, which has been invoked, those who refuse to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central Government or the State Government or the National Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee or the District Authority under this shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both. If such obstruction or refusal to comply with directions results in loss of lives or imminent danger, thereof, the prison term may extend to two years.