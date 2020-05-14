Delhi records 472 new COVID-19 cases; death toll at 115

Coronavirus: Delhi records 472 new COVID-19 positive cases; death toll at 115

Delhi on Thursday recorded 472 new COVID-19 positive cases, the highest for a single day, taking the total cases to over 8,400 while authorities updated the death toll to 115 by adding nine cases.

At present, the national capital has 8,470 cases, out of which 4,955 or 58.50% of the total cases were reported in May alone.

According to the latest medical bulletin, 187 more people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total to 3,045 while 5,310 are still under treatment, including 1,123 in home isolation.

So far, around 40 deaths, which were not reported in the bulletins earlier, have been added to the official toll in the past three days after questions were raised about a mismatch in figures reported by the government and hospitals.

Incidentally, May 14's bulletin omitted hospital-wise data of deaths. Until May 13, the bulletin provided such data.

A count of deaths reported by hospitals stood at around 200 while reports claimed that over 300 cremations were held in the capital, which followed COVID-19 protocol. In one of the cremation grounds near ITO, it was claimed that at least 90 cremations were held since the lockdown from March 25.

The number of testing have touch touched 1.19 lakh, with the addition of 6,391 samples tested in the past 24 hours. 

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 427 cases on May 3, 349 cases on May 4, 206 on May 5, 428 on May 6, 448 on May 7, 338 on May 8, 224 or May 9, 381 on May 10, 310 on May 11, 406 on May 12 and 359 on May 13. 

