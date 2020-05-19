Coronavirus: Delhi reports 500 new COVID-19 positive cases; May alone accounts for 2/3rd cases

Delhi on Tuesday reported 500 new COVID-19 positive cases, the highest for a single day, taking the total number of cases to 10,554 with the month of May alone accounting for two-thirds of the total cases.

Six more deaths were added to the toll, taking the total to 166. A total of 4,750 people, including 265 new discharges, have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the capital on March 2.

According to the latest medical bulletin, 5,650 people are still under treatment, including 2,261 in home isolation.

In May alone, 7,039 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is 66.69% of the total cases. The number of cases that originated in Delhi could be actually high, if one adds migrant workers tested positive for the virus infection after leaving Delhi for their home states after May 1.

At least 8% of the total cases in Bihar are among migrant workers who recently returned from other states, including Delhi, travelling via Shramik special trains and other modes.

A total of 1.45 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 6,127 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the previous highest for a single day while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded. On May 16, it was 438 and 422 on May 17. On May 18, the cases were 299.

Delhi had crossed the 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases. It took eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000-mark. It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000-mark.

