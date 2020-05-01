Coronavirus: Delhi to continue with plasma therapy as one COVID-19 patient recovers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said plasma therapy trials will continue as allowed by the Centre, encouraged by the recovery of a "serious" COVID-19 patient in the national capital.

The patient, who was serious and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Friday and sent home.

"The initial signs are positive and encouraging for our fight against COVID-19. There were some confusions about plasma therapy after the Centre issued a statement on the efficacy of the treatment. We are only conducting plasma therapy only on those patients who are allowed by the Centre," he said.

Kejriwal said the Centre's statement clearly stated that the therapy was in a trial stage and such treatment should be done by only those who got its approval.

The Centre has said that there was no proof about the efficacy of plasma therapy as of now and no one without its approval should venture into treating patients using this line of treatment.

"I have got several calls asking if we are stopping this. No, we are not. We are continuing with the trials," he said.

He said around 1,100 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and almost all of them have expressed their willingness to donate plasma thinking that it should help other patients.

Plasma therapy uses blood donated by recovered patients to introduce antibodies in those who are under treatment. At present, states are only allowed to use the treatment on serious patients even as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says there is no conclusive proof till now that plasma therapy is effective.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government is sending 40 buses on Saturday to Kota in Rajasthan where students, who were studying in coaching centres for various entrance tests, are stranded so that they could be transported back to their homes in the national capital.

He said, "My hands were tied. The Centre has allowed this only two days ago. I hope the students will be back in their homes by tomorrow," he said, adding his government is coordinating with other states for the transportation of other stranded people from the capital.

Delhi government has also doubled the ration from this month for the poor in view of the COVID-19 situation, He said. "We were giving 5 kg ration and it was enhanced to 7.5 kg last week. Now, we have decided to give the need 10 kg ration per person. Also, we are providing a kit with items like soap, oil and salt among others for free besides the usual ration," he added.