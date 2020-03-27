Coronavirus: Digvijaya to give Rs 25L for COVID-19 fight

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday announced that he would provide Rs 25 lakh from his local area development fund to Bhopal district authorities to provide relief to those affected by the lockdown in force to stop novel coronavirus outbreak, as well as COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the Bhopal collector, Singh praised officials efforts to stall the virus spread.

"I am recommending to provide Rs 25 lakh from my local area development fund to the Bhopal district administration for providing relief to those affected with the coronavirus and also to provide urgent necessary facilities to the people affected with the lockdown," he said.