Coronavirus: Door-to door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur amid COVID-19 lockdown

Door-to-door delivery of essential commodities which began in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town will now be extended to other urban and municipal areas of the district amid the curfew to combat the coronavirus threat, an official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said the supply of fruits, milk and vegetables has started arriving in the district from the neighbouring state, Punjab.

About 250 quintals of fruit and vegetables reached Hamirpur and about 105 quintals of the essentials in Nadaun on Friday, he added.

Authorities began supplying essential commodities at doorsteps in Hamirpur town on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh is currently under the grip of an indefinite curfew since March 24 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Meena said that details of all families along with mobile phone numbers have been collected for door-to-door supply of fruits and vegetables in Hamirpur city.

After receiving the details of demand of vegetables per family a day in advance, house-to-house supply will be ensured from now onwards accordingly, he added..

Meena said at present there are about 10,000 migrant labourers in Hamirpur, who mostly work in the construction sector.

To meet the food needs of these people, a project had been already started and these families will be delivered packets of ration within a day or two, he said.

Such packets will contain wheat, rice, pulses, oil and spices costing about Rs 800 per packet, he added.

Hamirpur beopar mandal distributed 120 packets of foodgrains, pulses, oil and salt to 120 migrant families living in Hamirpur town, Anil Soni, president of the mandal said.