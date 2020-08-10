Coronavirus effect: A Janmashtami without devotees at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

For the first time, the festival of 'Janmashtami' (birth of Lord Krishna) would be celebrated on Wednesday at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, about 400 kilometres from here, without the presence of the devotees.

According to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Samiti office bearers, the rituals and pujas on the birthday of Lord Krishna would be performed by the priests but the devotees would not be allowed keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration imposed a ban on the entry of the devotees in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi till Thursday, according to the officials in Mathura.

The celebrations would be telecast live for the benefit of the devotees, the officials said.

The celebrations at Nandgaon (the village near Mathura, where Krishna spent his childhood) would be held on Tuesday. The famous 'Radha Rani' temple at Nandgaon had been decked up for the celebrations.

Lakhs of devotees from across the world used to throng the twin towns of Mathura and Vrindavan on the occasion of 'Krishna Janmashtami' every year.

Entry into other temples in the two towns had also been restricted, the officials said. The famous Banke Bihariji Temple at Vrindavan had already been closed for the devotees in view of the pandemic. Almost all other famous temples in Vrindavan were also closed for the devotees.

Security arrangements have been tightened at the Janmabhoomi and at other important temples and buildings in the town, they said. Barricades have been put at the entry points into the towns and the vehicles were being subjected to thorough search before being allowed in.