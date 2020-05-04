Coronavirus Effect: Delhi imposes 70% special corona fee on liquor  

Liquor will cost more in the national capital from Tuesday with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government deciding to impose a 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on the maximum retail price of all categories of alcohol.

The government's move came amid huge revenue loss following the halting of all economic activities since March 25 when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

The order was issued on Monday, the day the liquor shops were opened in the capital after remaining closed during 39 days of the lockdown since March 25.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules 2020, the government has imposed a fee of "70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption 'off' the premises".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that economic activities needed to be opened up in the capital as it has caused severe economic crisis in the capital. He said the government used to garner a revenue of Rs 3,500 crore usually in the month of April but last month it could raise only Rs 300 crore.

He had said that it would not be sufficient even for paying salaries.

As the capital opened liquor shops, huge crowds had gathered in front of many wine shops leading to the violation of social distancing norms. This has led to the police closing down a number of liquor shops before the scheduled closing time.