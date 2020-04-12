Coronavirus: FIR against J&K resident for concealing travel history to Nizamuddin

Acting tough, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against a north Kashmir resident for allegedly concealing his travel history after attending a religious gathering at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The individual, a resident of Kupwara, had returned home on March 22, and was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Two close contacts of the person also tested positive on Saturday.

A police official said the case against the person was registered for concealing the travel history and exposing the local population to the deadly virus. “The person had traveled to Nizamuddin and came back to his home (Kupwara) on March 22. He kept roaming in his immediate neighbourhood for more than 15 days,” he said.

The authorities have declared his native place as a red zone. Health officials said aggressive contact tracing was done, during which his family members including the relatives and some contacts were put in quarantine.

Among the contacts, two of his relatives have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, while the whole population is still under the tight grip of fear since the locals claimed that the boy was seen roaming freely in the area and was part of several cricket matches and drove several vehicles.

Police had asked people with travel history to report to quarantine centres on their own, failing which they were warned of strict action as per the law. The police have learnt that after returning home the boy had argued with the local sarpanch and magisterial team to go under quarantine. Following the same police swung into action and registered a case against him for concealing the travel history.

The religious gathering at Nizamuddin in mid-March is being linked to many COVID positive cases in various parts of the country, including J&K. A 65-year-old religious preacher of the Tablighi Jamaat, who became the first coronavirus casualty in J&K, according to officials, had also visited Nizamuddin before the three-day conference started.

Last week six more coronavirus positive cases in Kupwara were traced to the Tablighi congregation. Till April 11 evening, a total of 207 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir with four among them dead and six others recovered.