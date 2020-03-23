Coronavirus: First day of lockdown 'not up to mark' in Delhi; police to tighten measures

Admitting that the execution of the prohibitory orders in the capital was "not up to the mark" on the first day, Delhi Police has decided to further tighten the measures, including complete sealing of border pickets and allowing private employees to travel only with curfew passes to check the spread of COVID-19.

Strict checking will be conducted at border pickets and internal pickets within the city to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place that violates Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which was imposed in the capital on Sunday night.

"All border pickets will be sealed with immediate effect...As regards to persons employed in private organisations who are engaged in essential services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, their organisation shall seek curfew passes," the order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday said.

Government officials who are engaged in essential services would be permitted on the basis of identity cards. For employees of private companies to whom the essential service is outsourced by the government, the movement will be permitted on the basis of identity car and authorisation issued by the concerned government agency.

Police officials at local levels have been asked to intensify motorcycle patrolling. Announcements will also be made in localities seeking cooperation of people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday announced a complete lock-down of the capital from Monday 6 AM till March 31. Delhi Metro has also shut operations.

Kejriwal also warned people that strict measures will be taken from Tuesday to enforce the lockdown.