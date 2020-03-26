Coronavirus: Five more test positive in Madhya Pradesh, state's tally rises to 20

Coronavirus: Five more test positive in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 26 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 09:21 ist
Representative image. (PTI photo)

 The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with five more patients in Indore hospitals testing coronavirus positive, health officials said on Thursday.

The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said.

Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts linked to coronavirus positive cases. They include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

No positive case was found in Chhatarpur but the patient found in Gwalior had travel history of Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, they said.

As a result, curfew was clamped in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district, officials said.

