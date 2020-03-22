Coronavirus: Girl student tests positive in MP's Bhopal

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  Mar 22 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 16:45 ist

A girl student has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava said on Sunday.

She told PTI that a 74-hour lockdown, till midnight March 24, has been announced here in view of this development.

"The student has recently returned to the state capital from outside and her sample tested positive," Shrivastava said.

"We are taking all precautions to ensure safety of the citizens and there is no need to panic," she said.

This is the first COVID-19 case in Bhopal.

