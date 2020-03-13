Coronavirus: Home quarantined COVID-19 suspects get food at their door step in Kerala

With entire members of many families in Kerala kept under home quarantine in view of COVID-19 suspicion, the Kerala government have started door delivery of essential commodities. Thousands of children at the 33,115 Anganwadi's across the state will also get food commodities at their doorsteps as all the Anganwadis are shut as a precaution against coronavirus spreading.

At Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, which is under a high alert as the three-member family with COVID-19 infection travelled widely in the region, around 37 families already started receiving essential commodities at doorsteps, while around 200 more families have raised the demand.

Ranni MLA Raju Abraham told DH that he came across the plight of many families with little essential commodities left at their homes as they were directed to be in-home quarantine for at least two weeks owing to primary or secondary contacts with the Covid-19 infected people. Hence he urged the government to introduce the door delivery of essential commodities.

The health officials and panchayat authorities were preparing the list of houses that require door delivery of commodities and the State Civil Supplies Corporation would issue the commodities. The panchayat would take steps for door delivery of the commodities, he said.

With more Covid-19 cases being reported from other districts, the demand for door delivery is expected to increase in the coming days.

Sourced at the Kerala Women and Child Development Department that manages the Anganwadis in Kerala said that most of the Anganwadis already commenced door delivery of raw food items for children. On earlier occasions like severe summer also the Anganwadis remained closed and food items for children were delivered to their houses.