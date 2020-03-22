Coronavirus: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance urges customers to use online facilities

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Sunday urged its customers to avail its digital services and avoid visiting its offices as part of precautionary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. In line with directives from authorities and efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the company's offices are operational but with limited staff, the company said in a statement.

The company said its customers can place service requests through WhatsApp (+91 99206 67766), website, Chatbot LiGo, mobile app, email and call centres. On claims settlement, it said the process remains unaffected. Claimants can access digital channels to lodge death and/or health claims. The status on the claims too can be accessed digitally. "Death claims that qualify to be settled under the Claim For Sure initiative will be settled in one day after receipt of all mandatory documents. For claimants the Call Centre (1860-266-7766) is accessible 24x7," it said.