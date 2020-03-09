Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir to designate standalone buildings as quarantine facilities

In the wake of looming coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of designating standalone and spacious buildings as quarantine facilities in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

Officer on special duty in Health and Medical Education, Dr Shafqat Khan said Yatri Nivas Jammu has been designated as a quarantine center. A similar facility, he said, was being identified for Kashmir division in Srinagar district.

“District administration Srinagar has been communicated about the requirement and a building will soon be allocated for housing people who need to be quarantined,” Dr Khan said.

The facilities, an official said, will also house residents of J&K returning from Iran and other highly affected countries.

Also the government has started testing lab at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar and Government Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu and now all new samples taken from patients suspected of coronavirus will be tested locally.

Director General Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed J&K government on Sunday that reagents had been supplied and healthcare professionals of the Institute had been imparted training.

J&K Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said that SKIMS was ready to test new samples while GMC Jammu and Srinagar were being supplied reagents and could start training in a couple of days. “Government of India has set up these three centres here to make coronavirus testing faster and efficient,” he said.

Currently, no sample reports are awaited in Kashmir, while four reports were still awaited in Jammu, he said.