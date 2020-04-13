Coronavirus: Japanese machines to disinfect Delhi's red and orange zones

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi government will be using hi-tech Japanese machinery to carry out disinfection drives in the national capital as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese technology has the ability to cover 20,000 square metres an hour. The pilot disinfection drive using the advanced machines was conducted in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar on Monday. These machines will be used for sanitisation in red and orange zones in the capital.

"This is the first time in India such technology is being used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. These machines are specifically built to spray disinfectants and flexible enough to be used in narrow lanes along with the broader areas," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said.

The chemical composition used for the disinfection drive as per the guidelines of WHO, Chadda said adding, these machines spray the disinfectants in a way that can kill the germs and virus at any solid surface.

"The key target of the Delhi government is to focus on the containment zones, therefore, the disinfection drive will start with the red zones. We have started a pilot project with three such machines in the presence of the experts to analyse the performance and results thereof. We have sanitised the whole area and studied all the necessary parameters. After careful consultation with the experts, it has been decided that this is a fully equipped technology, and the disinfection drive should immediately start at the containment zones," Chadda said.