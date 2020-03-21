Coronavirus: Jharkhand requests to stop train services

In an unprecedent step, Jharkhand Government on Saturday requested the Railway Board to stop entry of trains to the state from neighbouring states from April 22 to till March 31 due to COVID-19.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary A K Tiwari in his letter to the Railway Board Chairman said that the entry of trains to state from neighbouring state is required to check spread of virus.

He also said that the state has taken all steps to ensure no crowd gathering. Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also made similar demand.

However railway officials said that they have not taken any decision on these request. Railway already cancelled over 250 long distance trains to till March 31 due to low occupancy. Railway also requested the public avoid or post phone their train journey to avoid crowd on trains and in stations.