Coronavirus: J&K govt mulls to start testing facilities in Srinagar, Jammu

To gear itself to tackle with likely COVID-19 infections, Jammu and Kashmir government mulls to start coronavirus testing facilities in Srinagar and Jammu soon.

Currently, samples for detecting coronavirus are taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The Union Territory administration has also kept over 600 beds ready for dealing with patients with COVID-19 that has infected over one lakh people and claimed over 3200 lives globally.

Follow DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

“The Central government is ready to provide facilities for these two testing centres which are likely to be started soon. At Government Medical College Srinagar there is already a swine flu lab with biosafety level 3 facility and it can be converted into coronavirus testing lab. In GMC Jammu such a laboratory is being set up in 20 days,” a senior Health official told DH.

He said the government is also planning to convert Swine flu testing laboratory at super-speciality SKIMS hospital in Srinagar into coronavirus testing laboratory.

To create isolation facilities for the suspects, authorities have hired a hotel in Nishat area of Srinagar which is in a secluded area and can be converted into 70 bedded facility where patients with coronavirus can be kept in case of any exigency. Similarly Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu has been kept ready in case of exigency where 200 such patients can be accommodated.

READ: Srinagar administration ropes in masjid committees to prevent spread of coronavirus

Nodal Officer, coronavirus control Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Shafqat Khan said at least 6500 people have been screened in the last two days in the UT, adding that 2800 were screened only in Jammu. He said that these people were screened at Lower Munda, Lakhanpur, Jammu and Srinagar airports. He added that Railway Station Jammu has established help desk where people with travel history of Coronavirus hit countries are asked for self-reporting.