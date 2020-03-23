Coronavirus: J&K govt to seal borders with Punjab, Himachal, Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday decided to seal the borders of the Union Territory(UT) with neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh UT.

A government spokesperson tweeted that movement of traffic along Srinagar-Jammu national highway will be regulated, adding that inter-district movement of vehicles will also be restricted.

"#COVID19 Interstate/UT borders with Punjab,Himachal and Ladakh to be fully sealed. National Highway movement to be regulated. Inter district movement of vehicles to be strictly restricted. Essential service vehicles to ply normally," DIPR-J&K tweeted.