J&K govt to seal borders with Punjab, Himachal, Ladakh

Coronavirus: J&K govt to seal borders with Punjab, Himachal, Ladakh

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 23 2020, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 19:17 ist
Closed market in Srinagar (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday decided to seal the borders of the Union Territory(UT) with neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh UT.

A government spokesperson tweeted that movement of traffic along  Srinagar-Jammu national highway will be regulated, adding that inter-district movement of vehicles will also be restricted.

"#COVID19 Interstate/UT borders with Punjab,Himachal and Ladakh to be fully sealed. National Highway movement to be regulated. Inter district movement of vehicles to be strictly restricted. Essential service vehicles to ply normally," DIPR-J&K tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir
COVID-19
Srinagar
Himachal Pradesh
Ladakh
Punjab
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

RBI to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore through term repo auction

RBI to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore through term repo auction

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

 