Coronavirus: J&K to allow construction activities during lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir has issued instructions for regulating and facilitating construction activities to be carried out during the lockdown period while following the norms of social distancing.

According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary, it has been impressed upon the departments to carry out certain construction activities under set guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP).

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The concerned executive engineers have been asked to identify the works to be resumed during the lockdown period and list of such projects/works have to be shared with the concerned district magistrates.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 17

They have also been directed to prepare the list of the required machinery and equipment to be deployed at the identified construction sites/works and same shall be submitted to the concerned district magistrates for permission.

On Wednesday, the government of India released fresh guidelines for the nationwide lockdown with more relaxations to “mitigate hardships to the public.” The guidelines, issued by the home ministry a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, allowed exemptions for construction activities and rural works under MNREGA to restart the economy in a graded manner.