Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider plea on evacuation of pregnant woman from US

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came to the rescue of a woman from Bengaluru, who wanted to be evacuated from the US as she was in an advanced stage of her pregnancy, by asking the Union government to do the needful.

A bench of L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the plea made by Pooja Choudhary.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Initially, the court wanted to put her plea for consideration on Wednesday but her counsel Sanjay M Nuli submitted that her petition would become ineffective by then as an Air India flight was scheduled to take off from San Francisco on May 13.

Nuli also submitted that the top court had passed an order in another case directing to give priority to a group of women in UAE who wanted to be evacuated as they were in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

The court then called Mehta and said, "Mr Solicitor, please do the needful. We will only say the government will do the needful. We are not passing any order".

Stuck in the USA for over three months after the suspension of flights due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Bengaluru resident, her husband and their 18-month-old daughter had approached the Supreme Court for allowing them to take the flight on May 13 as any delay would imperil her health due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

Pooja, her husband Vikas and daughter Vihana wanted the top court to ensure they can get back from the US by the flight, scheduled to depart from San Francisco on May 13, 2020, or at the next earliest possible opportunity.

"It is the duty of the State to ensure that the petitioner who is pregnant and is stuck in USA in a vulnerable condition is brought back to India in time and is given proper treatment as it is not only the question of the petitioner’s life alone but also the unborn child," they said.

In a joint plea made through advocate Nuli, the petitioners also sought a direction to the Union government to ensure access to proper medical facilities till she was repatriated to India as its absence would prove fatal to both her and the foetus.

The woman said she wanted to deliver her child in India.

She also said she has been suffering psychologically as she was stranded in the USA with the expected delivery date of July 17 nearing.

If her evacuation was delayed, she would not be allowed to fly owing to her advanced stage of pregnancy, their plea stated.

During their stay, the petitioners approached the authorities concerned including the Embassy in the US for evacuation but their names were not included in the scheduled flight.

The petitioners contended they were stranded in Dayton, Nevada in the US where most hospitals have been converted for COVID-19 treatment and they were not having insurance and were not in a financial position to afford treatment in the private hospitals.

