Coronavirus lockdown: Amidst wage-cuts, Centre sets up 20 control rooms to address grievances

Amidst lay-offs and wage cuts during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms across the country to address wage-related grievances and problems of migrant labourers.

The control rooms will work under the Officer of Chief Labour Commissioner and managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners.

The Chief Labour Commissioner will monitor the functioning of the control rooms on a daily basis.

These facilities set up at the 20 regional offices will "address wage-related grievances of workers employed in the central sphere". The officials will coordinate with state governments to mitigate the problems of migrant workers.

"All the concerned officers have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones," a statement said on Tuesday.

The setting up of control rooms comes after reports of the sacking of employees, non-payment of salaries and wage cuts in various sectors came to the fore.

In March, the Ministry had issued an advisory warning against sacking of employees, delaying payment of salaries and cutting wages during COVID-19 lockdown. It also said wages should not be cut if an employee is unable to attend office due to lockdown.

Last week, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen had written to Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar referring specifically to the sacking or forced resignation of at least 469 people working in eight IT and ITES companies in Bengaluru besides salary of several others in some other firms being slashed after COVID-19 lockdown was enforced in the country.

DH had earlier reported that the lockdown is likely to result in huge job losses, pay cuts and freeze on hiring over the next few quarters. Based on the best available estimates currently, there could be an estimated job loss of 10-12 million, across travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. The manufacturing sector is directly dependent on how soon the government lifts the lockdown, thus enabling people to go back to work.

In Bengaluru, four officers have been given charge -- Deputy Labour Commissioner Ganpati Bhatt (dyclcbangalore@nic.in, 09845617274), Regional Labour Commissioner K A Sebastian (rlc.bengluru@gmail.com, 09443704669), Assistant Labour Commissioner Sandeep V (sandeep.v@gov.in, 09611135878) and Labour Enforcement Officer Durgaprasad (leodurgaprasad@gmail.com, 07829673393).