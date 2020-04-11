Coronavirus: Lockdown appears to be succeeding in Uttar Pradesh, lowest increase in past three days

Complete sealing of the Coronavirus hotspots across Uttar Pradesh and strict enforcement of the lockdown appear to be bearing fruit as the increase in the number of COVID 19 cases has slowed considerably in the state in the past three days.

The state recorded a comparatively modest increase in the number of Coronavirus positive cases on Friday. Only 21 persons tested positive for the virus infection on Friday, according to the official sources here.

On Friday the total number of COVID 19 cases in the state stood at 452. The state had recorded an increase of 189 Coronavirus positive cases between April three and April eight. In the next three days, the increase was only 42.

A total of 10595 persons has been tested in the state so far. Of them, a little over ten thousand samples had tested negative. Some test reports were still awaited. Till now five persons have died from the virus infection in the state.

The officials here attributed the fall in the number of cases to sealing of the hotspots completely and also strict enforcement of lockdown in the state. They said that so far only 41 districts of the state were affected by Coronavirus infection. No case of infection had been reported from 34 other districts.