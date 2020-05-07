Coronavirus lockdown: Clash over migrants' return leaves 9 injured in Uttar Pradesh

Clash over migrants' return leaves 9 injured in UP

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • May 07 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 20:15 ist
This infuriated Zainuddin and Abdul Kadir who along with 10 others attacked Ahmed on Wednesday, leaving nine people injured. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Angry over a villager informing the district administration about the return of some migrants from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown, two rival groups clashed in a village here, leaving nine people injured.

Some residents of Hata Revaliya village had returned from Mumbai without informing the health department and the district administration, but a villager, Wakil Ahmed, informed authorities, following which a health department team reached the village, SP Vipin Mishra said on Thursday.

This infuriated Zainuddin and Abdul Kadir who along with 10 others attacked Ahmed on Wednesday, leaving nine people injured.

Cross FIRs have been lodged and the main accused, Abdul Kadir, has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the matter is being investigated and more arrests will be made soon. 

