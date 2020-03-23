Coronavirus: Lockdown continues in Kashmir as police books violators

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have booked dozens of people for violating government orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, as lockdown in the valley continued for fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Police are also using drones in some parts of Srinagar to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “The cure for coronavirus disease is your cooperation. Please stay indoors for your own safety and that of your family,” messages were being relayed by the drones.

Markets across J&K wore deserted look as most of the people preferred stayed indoors. Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed in strength on roads, who had put barricades to prevent movement of vehicles. Vehicles especially auto rickshaws were being intercepted by the forces and after proper counseling, the drivers were being sent back along with their vehicles.

Only the people associated with essential services were allowed to move after checking their identity cards. Several shopkeepers were also arrested by police for violating the government norms and cases under relevant sections registered against them.

Some people, who had organized a cricket match in Srinagar, were also booked and FIR registered against them as it had resulted in large gathering at the stadium. Several people have also been booked across Kashmir for concealing their travel history.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on Thursday to contain the spread of the virus. Police vans fitted with public address systems urged the people to stay inside. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole has appealed people to follow shutdown in letter and spirit across the Valley till March 31. He asked people not to venture out except for emergency purposes.

Though new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir for the last five days, nearly 4500 travelers and persons are under surveillance in the Union Territory.

A 67-year-old woman from old city Khanyar, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, is so far the lone person tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir. Three more positive cases have been reported from Jammu region while in Ladakh Union Territory 13 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus.