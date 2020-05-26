Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi metro gearing up to resume services

Two months after closing down services as a part the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19, the Delhi Metro is gearing up for the resumption of services as the company has asked all its employees to report the duty today (May 26).

The company has asked all its 14,000 employees to join the duty, said an official of the company.

Though a section of employees was coming to office alternatively, now the company asked the entire staff to report on duty. Senior officers will brief the employees about the steps to be taken to smooth operations once services start.

The company is preparing itself to resume the services once it gets a nod from the government, said the official adding that a day's notice would be enough to start services.

Once services resume, in the initial days may be only essential services and government employees may be allowed. Gradually others will be allowed to use the said services.

The metro already prepared standard operating procedure (SOP) on maintaining social distances like mandatory wearing masks, downloading Aarogya Setu app. A limited number of passengers will be allowed to travel in each train, keeping an alternative seat empty inside the coach and mandatory usage of a smart card.