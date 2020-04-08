Coronavirus lockdown: Fighting hunger, differently-abled man in Uttar Pradesh serves food to needy

Once on the verge of starvation following the countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a differently-abled man here is now serving food to thousands of deprived families.

Like many, life came to a standstill for Tej Bahadur Yadav (36) when the Centre announced the lockdown in the country.

Yadav, who runs an e-rickshaw, was affected by polio.

"Whatever saving I had was spent within four to five days, and my family was on the verge of starvation when the lockdown was announced. It was difficult for me to feed my wife, who is also differently-abled, and two children - a four-year-old daughter and six-year-old son," he told PTI.

On March 27, Yadav had gone to collect food for his family at a community kitchen in Gomti Nagar Extension, where locals and government officials were distributing food for the needy.

While others left after taking the food, Yadav stayed there and offered his services.

Recalling the day, Gomti Nagar Extension Mahasamiti, Secretary, Uma Shankar Dubey said, "Looking at him standing on one leg, I thought he wanted more food packets, but he offered to work to provide food to the deprived people.

“At that time, I did not think of any work for him, but when he insisted, I asked him what he could do. He said he runs e-rickshaw and can help in distributing food,” the official said.

“And most importantly, he insisted that he will not take anything for his services, and that he wanted to do something for the society at this crucial time," Dubey said.

Since, then it has become the daily routine of Yadav to reach the community kitchen at 10 am, recharge his e-rickshaw and take food packets to the needy.

"I had no money, I cannot walk, but I can ride e-rickshaw and I offered what I can do the best. At a time, I carry 500 food packets and take them to wherever there is a need. I distribute over 1,500 food packets till evening. It gives me immense satisfaction that I can do something for the society," he said.

Yadav has received widespread appreciation after people came to know about his story.

About his family, the Barabanki resident said his father worked as a guard in Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and had died in 2017. He said his brother took away all the insurance money and other resources due to which he decided to run e-rickshaw to feed his family.

Dubey said Yadav is punctual and performs every task with vigour.

"He is an inspiration to the society. After the lockdown ends, we will discuss his case with the authorities and try to get him disability pension or other relief, “ the official added.