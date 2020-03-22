Coronavirus: Lockdown in all 38 districts of Bihar

A complete lockdown has been announced for all the 38 districts in Bihar till March 31. A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a high-level meeting with his officials at the CM’s residence here on Sunday. Rural areas will, however, remain exempted under the new guidelines issued this evening.

Announcing this, Nitish said essential services like health, dairy, grocery shops, petrol pump, banks, post-offices and media have been exempted from the lockdown. “In all the 38 district headquarters, every offices, including Government and private, will remain closed from March 23 to March 31,” said Nitish, urging everyone to fight corona threat unitedly.