Coronavirus Lockdown: J&K LG approves series of support measures for poor and needy

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved a series of proposals to provide financial support to 35 lakh needy people in wake of the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) G C Murmu approved a series of proposals to provide support to the needy and destitute, an official spokesman said.

The move is expected to benefit nearly 35 lakh people, including organised and un-organised workers, daily wagers and pension holders, he said.

The LG directed the labour and employment department to release Rs 1,000 to each of the 3.5 lakh workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for purchase of ration during the 21-day lockdown period imposed by the Centre across the country.

The department was also directed to ask the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to ensure that all the 2.26 lakh unorganised sector workers registered under the ESIC scheme are extended with the relief and compensation including wages through ESIC hospitals and employers as directed by the Centre, the spokesman said.

The social welfare department has been directed to immediately release two installments of old age, disability and family pension to all 7.7 lakh pensioners, he said.

The department will also additionally cover the 1.7 lakh pending cases thereby ensuring 100 per cent coverage of all eligible cases, the spokesman said.

The LG also directed the finance department to request the banks to honour requests for overdraft by Jan Dhan account holders, he said.

This decision will help nearly 22 lakh Jan Dhan account holders, spokesman said.

In a major relief to contractors, it was directed that bills for all authorised works and approved procurements which could not be presented before March 31 due to the ongoing situation would be entertained in the next financial year as well, he said.

These decisions were in addition to those already taken on Tuesday by the administrative council under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor whereby a number of relief measures, including two month ration under PDS, one month's advance ration under Mid-Day Meal and Rs 45 crores for management of COVID-19 under Disaster Response Fund, had been approved.