Lockdown: MP CM visits girls' hostel, assures all help

Coronavirus Lockdown: Madhya Pradesh CM visits girls' hostel, assures all help

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 31 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 10:30 ist
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited a girls' hostel in Bhopal on Monday and enquired about the well-being of its inmates in view of the lockdown in force due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He told the girls to tell their parents not to worry as their "mama" (as Chouhan is popularly called) will ensure that they get all amenities during the lockdown.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

He directed the hostel authorities to ensure the inmates get food and do not face any problem.

"Are you getting food on time, do you have any problems here?" he asked the Daughter's Nest hostel inmates, to which the latter said they were receiving good care.

Chouhan also asked the inmates if they watched the re-run of serial 'Ramayan' on Doordarshan, and advised them to do yoga to remain healthy.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

He also spoke to them about the need to maintain social distancing to check the spread of coronavirus.

BJP Bhopal district president and local hostel association secretary Vikas Virani informed the chief minister about the measures they have taken to ensure the safety of girls staying in such facilities.

Earlier, Chouhan visited a similar facility in BHEL area and interacted with the inmates. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 