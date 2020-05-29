Coronavirus Lockdown: Migrant worker's body found in Shramik Special train's toilet after four days

In a shocking incident, the body of a migrant worker was found in the toilet of a 'shramik special' train at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh after four days.

According to reports, the migrant worker, identified as Mohan Lal Sharma, a resident of UP's Basti district, about 200 kilometres from here, had boarded the train at Jhansi on May 23 and was supposed to arrive at Gorakhpur, around 75 kilometres from Basti, the next day.

A relative of Sharma, who had reached Gorakhpur railway station to receive him, said that he tried to contact him (Sharma) but his mobile phone was switched off.

Reports said that Sharma's partially decomposed body was found inside the toilet on Wednesday evening, when the train was being santised by the railway staff after it returned to Jhansi.

Sharma, who worked in Mumbai, was left jobless after the lockdown and had somehow managed to reach Jhansi like lakhs of others of his ilk. From Jhansi, he had boarded the train bound for Gorakhpur.

A railway official said in Jhansi that no request for medical help had been received from Sharma between Jhansi and Gorakhpur.

Sources said that sample was taken to ascertain if Sharma had COVID-19.

As many as nine people, including women and children, have died on board the shramik specials in the state in the past few days.

The migrant workers had in the past also protested against lack of food and water aboard the special trains, many of which have been running several days behind schedule.