Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant workers hit streets in Rajasthan demanding ration and arrangement to get back home

PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 11 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 19:06 ist
Hundreds of migrant workers living on rent in Nahri ka Naka area in the city came out on roads, demanding ration and arrangements to send them back to their home states on Monday, an official said.

Police had to use mild force to disperse the mob.

Nearly 7,000 labourers from different states, mostly from Bihar and West Bengal live in rented accommodations in Shashtri Nagar, Nahri ka Naka and nearby areas, police said.

Several of them came out on streets and assembled to press for their demands, they said.

“They were complaining that there was no regular supply of ration. They also want to go back to their home states. When they assembled on streets, they were pushed back and pacified,” police said.

