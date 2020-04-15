Coronavirus lockdown: Not wearing masks, spitting in public places? Be ready to pay fine

Wearing masks in public and workplaces have been made mandatory while a "strict" prohibition of the sale of liquor, gutka and tobacco as well as spitting has been imposed in the extended leg of COVID-19 lockdown with the government warning that violators will face a jail term up to two years or fine.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In fresh guidelines issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said there should be mandatory thermal screening and sanitisers at workplaces while large meetings of workers should be prohibited.

No organisation or manager of public place should allow gathering of five or more persons while gatherings such as marriages and funerals will remain regulated by the District Magistrate. Spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine.

Workplaces should have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch break of staff to ensure social distancing while persons above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five years may be encouraged to work from home.

Manufacturing units should frequently clean common surfaces and ensure that workers wash their hands regularly. In Standard Operating Procedure for Social Distancing for Offices, Work Place, Factories and Establishments, the MHA said entrance gate, canteens, meeting rooms, equipment, lifts, washrooms, walls and other surfaces should be disinfected.

Track state-wise coronavirus cases here

For workers coming from outside, special transportation facility will be arranged without any dependency on the public transport system. These vehicles should be allowed to ply with just 30-40% capacity.

In job sites, training sessions and official meetings, seating should be arranged in such a way that two persons are sitting at least six feet away.

While the use of a staircase for climbing should be encouraged, not more than 2-4 persons should be allowed to use lifts at a time.