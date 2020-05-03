Oppn slams Centre for charging migrant workers

Coronavirus lockdown: Opposition slams Centre for charging train fare from migrant workers

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 03 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 17:28 ist
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

The opposition parties on Sunday slammed the Centre for charging train fare from the migrant workers, who were returning home by speacial trains from different parts of the country.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of ''being friendly'' with the rich and demanded that the centre should use the PM-CARES Fund to pay the Railways for ferrying the migrant workers.

''Charging fare from migrant workers is condemnable....it is now clear that the BJP is with the rich and against the poor,'' Akhilesh said in a Tweet.

''What will happen to the money donated under pressure and after emotional appeals to the PM-CARES Fund if the government were to charge fare from the people, who came from the weakest section of the society?'' he asked.

UP Congress leaders also joined the SP in criticising the Centre for charging fare from the migrant workers.

The Railways had in a circular said that those travelling by the 'Shramik Special' trains, would have to pay the fare along with some additional charges. The concerned state governments were tasked with collecting the fare and deposit the same with the Railway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
PM Cares Fund
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 