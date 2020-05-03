Coronavirus lockdown: Opposition slams Centre for charging train fare from migrant workers

The opposition parties on Sunday slammed the Centre for charging train fare from the migrant workers, who were returning home by speacial trains from different parts of the country.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of ''being friendly'' with the rich and demanded that the centre should use the PM-CARES Fund to pay the Railways for ferrying the migrant workers.

''Charging fare from migrant workers is condemnable....it is now clear that the BJP is with the rich and against the poor,'' Akhilesh said in a Tweet.

अब तो भाजपा के आहत समर्थक भी ये सोच रहे हैं कि अगर समाज के सबसे ग़रीब तबके से भी घर भेजने के लिए सरकार को पैसे लेने थे तो PM Cares Fund में जो खरबों रुपया तमाम दबाव व भावनात्मक अपील करके डलवाया गया है उसका क्या होगा? अब तो आरोग्य सेतु एप से भी इस फंड में 100 रु वसूलने की ख़बर है — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 3, 2020

''What will happen to the money donated under pressure and after emotional appeals to the PM-CARES Fund if the government were to charge fare from the people, who came from the weakest section of the society?'' he asked.

UP Congress leaders also joined the SP in criticising the Centre for charging fare from the migrant workers.

The Railways had in a circular said that those travelling by the 'Shramik Special' trains, would have to pay the fare along with some additional charges. The concerned state governments were tasked with collecting the fare and deposit the same with the Railway.