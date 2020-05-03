Lockdown: Over 800 UP migrant labourers reach Lucknow

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 800 UP migrant labourers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 03 2020, 08:18 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 08:18 ist
Representative image

Over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing lockdown.

This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers. The special train started from Nashik on Saturday morning and arrived in Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur.

The railways had said it will run "Shramik Special" trains on the "Labour Day" to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that came into force from March 25. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra
migrant workers
Lockdown

What's Brewing

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

 