Coronavirus Lockdown: Pregnant woman turned away from Jamshedpur hospital, NCW seeks strict action

The NCW has sought strict action in a case of a pregnant woman losing her unborn child after she was accused of spreading coronavirus and turned away from a hospital in Jamshedpur.
According to a media report, pregnant and bleeding, the woman was allegedly asked by the Jamshedpur hospital to clean up blood, accused of spreading coronavirus, and turned away. She eventually lost her child.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The NCW has sought strict action against those responsible.
"A woman pregnant & bleeding, came to a Jamshedpur hospital, was allegedly asked to clean up her blood, accused of spreading coronavirus, which led to loss of her unborn child. NCW has written to Chief Secretary @JharkhandCMO for strict action," NCW said in a tweet.
'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few