Pregnant woman turned away from Jamshedpur hospital

Coronavirus Lockdown: Pregnant woman turned away from Jamshedpur hospital, NCW seeks strict action

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 16:56 ist

The NCW has sought strict action in a case of a pregnant woman losing her unborn child after she was accused of spreading coronavirus and turned away from a hospital in Jamshedpur.

According to a media report, pregnant and bleeding, the woman was allegedly asked by the Jamshedpur hospital to clean up blood, accused of spreading coronavirus, and turned away. She eventually lost her child.

The NCW has sought strict action against those responsible.

"A woman pregnant & bleeding, came to a Jamshedpur hospital, was allegedly asked to clean up her blood, accused of spreading coronavirus, which led to loss of her unborn child. NCW has written to Chief Secretary @JharkhandCMO for strict action," NCW said in a tweet.

