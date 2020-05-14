Coronavirus lockdown: Srinagar airport readies for resuming domestic flights

With domestic flight operations expected to resume soon across the country, airport authorities in Srinagar are putting in place necessary arrangements for maintaining social-distancing norms and other necessary COVID-19 protocols.

“We are ready to resume the flight operations but the final call lies with the Civil Aviation Ministry. The moment they give us the nod, we will go ahead,” Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke, said.

He said all the necessary protocols and SOPs are being put in place to ensure the normal operation without any hesitation soon after the Centre gives a go-ahead.

"Special marks will be used at the checking counters to ensure social distancing among officials. Airlines will also depute their officials who will provide passengers boarding passes after showing valid PNR numbers. But in the entire exercise, proper guidelines will be followed and no laxity will be allowed,” Dhoke said.

The Director assured that they are making the airport touch-free for fliers. “The baggage area of arrival and departure will be sanitised once flight operations are resumed. We are also planning to install a sanitisation tunnel at the drop gate of the airport,” he said.

At present, only flights bringing stranded students are operating at the Srinagar airport. There is a likelihood that airlines may resume domestic flight operations after May 19. The travellers will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily. Apart from that, it will be compulsory for the passengers to wear face masks and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

The resumption of domestic flight services is on the lines of the train services being started by the Indian railways.