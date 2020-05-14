Coronavirus lockdown: States allowed to run special buses for people arriving in trains

Amid passengers arriving in special trains facing trouble in reaching their homes due to Covid-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday allowed states to engage special buses to ferry them.

In a letter to states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some states have requested to allow special buses to ferry passengers arriving by train to their home state, keeping in view of restrictions placed on public and personal transport in various zones.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Keeping in view of the situation, state and Union Territory governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms," Bhalla said.

There have been reports of people facing trouble in getting transport to their homes from railway stations following the restrictions imposed on transport during the lockdown.

People who do not have personal vehicles especially faced trouble and there were reports that taxis were fleecing people.

Earlier, the Centre had allowed to and fro movement of passengers from the railway station to home on the basis of confirmed e-tickets.

Railways had started running special trains from Delhi to 15 destinations from May 12, which saw the partial resumption of train services.