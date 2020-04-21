Coronavirus lockdown: This Ramzan Kashmiris to stay home, pray indoors

For the first time in living memory, Muslims in Kashmir will observe the holy month of Ramzan without offering congregational prayers in masjids and will remain confined to their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In Kashmir, the month of Ramzan is observed as more of a festival. Apart from fasting, people throng markets for shopping and attend gala Iftaar parties. Markets would be buzzing even before the commencement of the Ramzan as people would throng markets for shopping.

Almost in all markets across the valley, shopkeepers and road-side vendors would decorate their shop fronts with dates before the commencement of the holy month indicating the arrival of Ramzan.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought even most developed countries on its knees, this time people will have to remain confined to their homes during the fasting month. Like most Muslim countries, congregational obligatory Taraweeh (late evening prayers offered during Ramazan) have also been cancelled.

In Kashmir, ulema (Muslim scholars) has advised people to offer Taraweeh prayers in their homes until the spread of COVID-19 is contained. Kashmir has seen a series of lockdowns in its long conflict history but no one would stop people from offering Taraweeh and other congregational prayers in masjids but this time, the lockdown is different.

“We are so unlucky that we won’t be able to pray Taraweeh prayers in masjids this Ramazan,” Umar Bhat, a businessman from Srinagar, told DH. “If the lockdown continues even after May 3, there is every likelihood that people will not be allowed to observe Shab-i-Qadr in masjids and major shrines across the valley.”