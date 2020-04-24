UP to ferry ten lakh stranded migrant workers home

Coronavirus lockdown: Uttar Pradesh to ferry ten lakh stranded migrant workers home

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 24 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 17:47 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Facing flak from the opposition parties for ignoring the plight of the migrant workers from the state, who were stranded in different parts of the country, Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to ferry them home.

According to the sources here, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to prepare a road map for bringing the stranded migrant workers to UP from across the country in phases.

Adityanath said that all the migrant workers, who be brought to the state, would be screened and tested for COVID 19 before being sent to their native places.

''They will also have to spend 14 days at quarantine centres in their districts before being sent home,'' he said.

The officials said that there were an estimated ten lakh migrant workers stranded mostly in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. ''It is going to be a herculean task,'' remarked an official.

Sources said that the UP government could ask the concerned state governments to make arrangements to ferry the migrant workers till the state's borders from where the state government would transport them to their respective districts.

The UP government has recently sent buses to bring around eight thousand students, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan. The opposition parties had demanded that the state government also made similar arrangements for the stranded migrant workers also.

Uttar Pradesh
Lockdown
Yogi Adityanath
Migrant worker

