3 cops injured in stone pelting by mob in Jharkhand

Coronavirus Lockdown: While trying to maintain social distancing, 3 cops injured in stone pelting by mob in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Godda (Jharkhand),
  • Apr 25 2020, 03:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 03:28 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Three policemen were injured in an attack by a mob here on Friday when they tried to convince a group of people gathered near a religious place to maintain social distancing, police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Marao village under Thakurgangti police station area, they said.

A police patrol team noticed that some people had gathered near a religious place in Marao village in Mahagama block and it asked them to follow social distancing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sailendra Prasad Barnwal said.

The group suddenly started pelting stones at the patrol team. Three policemen were injured and a windowpane of the police van was broken in the attack, he said.

Barnwal said five people have been arrested in the case and an FIR has been lodged against 60 unknown people.

