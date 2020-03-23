Coronavirus: Man tests positive in Madhya Pradesh, tally now at 7

COVID-19: Man tests positive in MP, tally now at 7

A woman who returned from London on March 17 is the state's first COVID-19 patient. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached seven with a man testing positive in Jabalpur on Monday, health officials said.

The man worked in a Dubai returnee businessman's shop from where another employee tested positive on Sunday, officials said.

Four persons- three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany- had tested positive for the virus on Friday in Jabalpur, they said.

Caretaker health minister Tarun Bhanot said around 4000 people had directly and indirectly come in contact with the COVID-19 patients before they were quarantined.

A woman who returned from London on March 17 is the state's first COVID-19 patient. 

