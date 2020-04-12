Coronavirus: MHA considering proposals for relaxing lockdown norms

With the country all set to witness the extension of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown beyond April 14, the government is now deliberating on a series of proposals to ease restrictions, including allowing over a dozen sectors to start operations provided only one-fourth of the capacity is deployed during a shift.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received proposals from several ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture, regarding relaxations that could be provided beyond the existing ones when the first phase of the 21-day lockdown ends on April 14 by imposing reasonable restrictions, sources said.

Sources said one of the proposals included allowing business and manufacturing units related to textiles, automobiles and electronic goods could be opened up where only a maximum of 25% capacity should be at work in a single shift.

Units related to defence and defence ancillary, cement, paper mills, foods and beverages and plastic manufacturing units could be opened during the second fortnight of April with minimum strength and ensuring social distancing norms, if the MHA agrees to accept one of the proposals. Heavy electricals, telecom equipment, automobile, steel mills and rubber are also among the sectors recommended to be opened.

One of the proposal is to allow construction sector to start operations if the builders make arrangements for labourers to stay at the sites and ensure their safety, security and social distancing norms.

Sources said these relaxations would not be possible in any of the containment zones or hotspots. "There is a need to provide certain relaxations. We have seen reports that some states have started mulling opening units that manufacture beverages," a senior official said.

The MHA has earlier allowed essential services besides cargo movement of all goods but several states are putting a spanner in it by disallowing trucks despite several clarifications.

Sources said the MHA could make conditions to allow manufacturing units to functions by insisting on single-entry points for workers, regular sanitisation and shift management. Units involved in exports may also get relaxation if it could provide proof for its commitments.

Another proposal is to allow Special Economic Zones to function. Officials indicate that shutting down all units for another week or two was not feasible and the government have to look at options to start activities in a limited way.

Street vendors could be another section that may get relief besides individuals or small agencies involved in providing repair services in mobile, electrical items like refrigerator, air conditioner and television and plumbing among others.