Coronavirus: Muslim organisation seeks action against medical college professor for diatribe against community

President of All India Muslim Vikas Parishad (AIMVP) M D Shaikh has filed a complaint with the Medical Council of India for cancellation and suspension of medical licence and initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Prof Arti Dave Lalchandani for "vituperative outpourings" against the community in connection with COVID-19 cases.

On May 31 and June 1, a video recorded by journalists in a sting operation emerged on various social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook allegedly showing her bias towards the Muslim community.

"In a video of five minutes, she referred to Tablighi Jamaat members as "terrorist" and was seen asking as to why we (government) are giving them (Jamaati patients) VIP treatment," the complaint filed by Supreme Court advocate Rajesh Inamdar said.

Lalchandani, who was then acting as dean and principal of GSVM Medical College, has since then been transferred to Jhansi.

"The conduct of Prof Lalchandani is extremely unprofessional, unethical, illegal and unbecoming of a medical professional. She has completely disregarded the medical ethics and the Hippocratic Oath," the complaint said.

As a principal of a medical college with decades of experience, having such a bigoted and discriminatory mindset is highly objectionable, condemnable, and calls for an enquiry to unearth how she may have treated her patients, particularly of the minority community, during her whole tenure, it added.

The complaint alleged she had earlier also made unsubstantiated claims against the Tablighi Jamaat patients that they were misbehaving with female nurses and doctors and demanding biryani and other things, which upon inquiry, were found to be totally false and bogus.

It sought an inquiry by the governing council of the MCI into her conduct as a doctor and dean and principal of a prestigious institution.

"If found guilty, her license could be cancelled forthwith followed by blacklisting her. As a consequence, she must be removed from the position she currently holds," it demanded.

Following the controversy, she released a letter seeking an apology for hurting the feelings of Muslim brothers and sisters. Lalchandani also issued a video message stating she had a special love for the minority community. She also said she had taught many Muslim students.