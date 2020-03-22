Coronavirus: Noida metro curtails timings for March 23, no train from 10 am to 4 pm

Amid the coronavirus breakout, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will operate on curtailed timings on Monday and will not have any service between 10 am and 4 pm, officials said on Saturday.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which manages the Aqua Line, has already announced its suspension of the metro and city bus services for Sunday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata curfew'.

In view of the spread of coronavirus, some changes have been introduced in the frequency and running schedule of the trains and buses for March 23 also, the NMRC said in a statement.

It also advised people to use metro for essential travel only and maintain social distancing while urging those with symptoms of COVID-19 to not use the public transport.

"Between 6 am and 8 am, trains and buses will ply at a frequency of 20 minutes, while the frequency would remain normal -- 7.5 minutes -- during the next two hours 8 am to 10 am,” it stated.

"There will be no train and bus service between 10 AM and 4 PM on Monday. Between 4 pm and 8 pm, the frequency of trains will be 7.5 minutes,” the NMRC said.

“The last last service will be available from terminal stations at 8 pm,” it added.

Aqua Line and city bus services are available from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 10 pm and on Sundays from 8 am to 10 pm. The frequency of the services is 7.5 minutes in peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours, the NMRC said.

Information regarding train and bus services on March 24 (Tuesday) will be intimated accordingly, it added.

The NMRC said it was taking all measures and precautions to keep its premises, including rail coaches, clean and sanitised in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"In course of the journey and stay within the Metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time to contain the spread of coronavirus,” it said.

"Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID–19 are strictly advised to avoid travel by the metro or any other mode of public transport,” it added.