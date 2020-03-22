COVID-19: NSE, BSE to operate as usual on March 23

Coronavirus: NSE, BSE to operate as usual on March 23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 21:21 ist

Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges on Sunday said all segments of the bourses will operate normally on Monday.

Exchange and regulatory officials dismissed suggestions about curtailment of trading hours.

BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said that all segments at the exchange will operate as usual on Monday.

In a statement, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also said all segments at the bourse will operate as usual on Monday.

When contacted, a Sebi spokesperson also told PTI that all market segments will function normally.

The nation's financial capital has been put on lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and Sebi-registered participants operating through these institutions have been exempted from this. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NSE
BSE
Nifty
Sensex
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 