Coronavirus outbreak: 2 deaths, 51 fresh cases in Delhi

Two more fresh deaths and 51 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the national capital on Tuesday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing concern over the rise in the number of cases in the past few days.

With fresh figures, the toll has risen to 30 while the number of cases has touched 1,561. There are 1,500 patients still in the hospital, including eight on ventilators.

The capital has witnessed a huge rise in numbers since April 10. On Monday, the capital had a record in the number of cases for a single day at 356.

"In the last few days, we have seen a considerable rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. On 9th April, only 51 new cases were observed, but on 10th April, 183 new cases were observed, on 11th April, 166 new cases were observed, and on Monday, 356 new cases were observed. This is a cause of worry for me as the Chief Minister of Delhi, and it is a major cause of worry for the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"This is because Delhi is the capital of the country, it has been burdened because a lot of passengers from other nations landed in the city in the last two months. Covid-19 had already been spread in other nations, it entered India because of this influx of people from those nations. Another incident related to Markaz also caused an additional burden on Delhi and increased the number of cases in the city," he added.

He said he would visit some of the 47 containment zones, which have been mapped by sealing areas that have three or more Covid-19 positive cases, on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited some of the containment zones.

A total of 692 samples have been collected from the high-risk contacts of positive cases in the identified containment zones and sent for testing.