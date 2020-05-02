Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks govt audit of PM-CARES Fund

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday 'suggested' that there should be a 'government audit' of the PM-CARES Fund as the government was 'collecting' Rs.100 from everyone as per an official communication to several officials by the district magistrate of Bhadohi, about 250 kilometres from here.

''A suggestion-At a time, when the people are facing difficulties...there is scarcity of ration, water and cash...and the government is collecting rs. 100 from everyone then it is necessary that there should be government audit of PM Care,'' Priyanka said in a tweet.

एक सुझाव: जब जनता त्राहिमाम कर रही है। राशन, पानी, नकदी की किल्लत है। और सरकारी महकमा सबसे सौ सौ रुपए पीएम केयर के लिए वसूल रहा है तब हर नजरिए से उचित रहेगा कि पीएम केयर की सरकारी ऑडिट भी हो? देश से भाग चुके बैंक चोरों के 68,000 करोड़ माफ हुए उसका हिसाब होना चाहिए।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/NLnA27CmR3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 2, 2020

The Congress leader also sought accountability for writing off Rs. 68,000 crore loan given to ''bank thieves, who have fled from the country''.

Priyanka also attached an official communication to several officials by the district magistrate of Bhadohi, about 250 kilometres from here, asking them to download the 'Arogya Setu' App and seek contribution of Rs.100 from the public for the PM-CARES Fund.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The communication, which was made to sub-divisional magistrates, district basic education officer and other senior officials, also set target for each of them.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had, a few days back, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding transfer of all the donations received in the PM-CARES Fund to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The opposition parties had also questioned the rationale behind setting up the PM-CARES Fund.