Coronavirus: Railways to provide 8,000 beds to treat patients in Delhi

The Indian Railways, ready with 500 isolation coaches, is providing a total of 8,000 beds to Delhi government to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Railways has already deployed 54 coaches at Shakur Basti railway station and around 300 coaches at Anand Vihar railway station. The Delhi government is holding talks with the Railways to deploy remaining coaches, said an official in the Railways.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With COVID-19 cases raising in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that 500 isolation coaches will be provided to Delhi government as a supplementary to treat patients.

"Only people with mild symptoms will be kept here. Management of coach and patient will be done by the state," said an official from the Railways.

Each coach can accommodate 16 patients. 500 coaches can accommodate about 8,000 patients, said the official. To prevent summer heat affecting the coaches, the Railways will provide insulation on the roofs.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Railways had redesigned the non-AC coaches by removing middle berths, two toilets in each coach have been converted into bathrooms, making provision of hand showers, buckets and mugs in each bathroom. The Railways has also provided 220V plug points in the compartment for medical appliances.

While the Railways is providing water, electricity and beddings coaches, the Delhi government have to deploy health care staff to treat the patients. The coaches will be in the control of state chief medical officer.