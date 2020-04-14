Coronavirus: Rajasthan reports 93 new cases, total now 897

Ninety-three people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 897, an official here said.

The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

"As many as 93 new cases have come up on Monday in four districts of the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the fresh cases, 31 are in Jodhpur, 29 in Jaipur, 11 in Bharatpur, nine in Kota, seven in Banswara, three in Dausa and one in Jhalawar, he said.

Two are evacuees from Iran who had landed in Jodhpur last month.

Singh said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 897.

The figure includes two Italian citizens and 54 people evacuated from Iran and lodged at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of 370 cases so far.